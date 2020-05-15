Appeal to trace owner after cat punched in East Ham

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of a cat which was punched in the street.

The force of the punch knocked the puss off its resting place on topof some bins in the attack in Telham Road, East Ham at about 9am on April 18.

RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad said: “We are keen to find the owner of the cat so that we can check it is okay.

“The cat had been punched by a male while it was sitting on a bin outside some homes. The force of the punch knocked the cat off the bin.

“Searches and door knocks have been carried out in the area but at this stage we have been unable to find the cat’s owner to let them know what has happened.”

He urged anyone who recognises the cat or who knows who owns it to contact the RSPCA.

Anyone with information should call the animal charity’s inspector appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Ahmad.