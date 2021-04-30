East Ham by-election candidate slams Labour Party rival's pledges

Published: 2:54 PM April 30, 2021

Lois Austin is the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate for East Ham Central ward. - Credit: TU Senan/Socialist Party

A by-election candidate has criticised the pledges made by a rival.

Lois Austin, who is standing for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) in East Ham Central ward, slammed Labour's Farah Nazeer.

Ms Austin said: "Farah Nazeer promises to deliver on social housing and tackle fly-tipping. This is staggering hypocrisy.

"Newham Council has been Labour-run for years and it has completely failed to deliver on social housing.

"The council has also worsened the mess on our streets with its bulk refuse charge."

Farah Nazeer is the Labour Party candidate for East Ham Central ward. - Credit: Farah Nazeer

Ms Nazeer and Newham Labour declined to comment.

The town hall withdrew the free bulky waste service as part of its 2020-2023 budget, which was subject to consultation.

Newham's 2020-21 budget includes £169million worth of investment in new council homes and £70m to improve others.

Ms Austin claimed: "Instead of providing social housing, the council relies on the good offices of big property developers."

In September, Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz called for changes to national policy and proper funding to help local authorities build "affordable" homes.

In the last 25 years, Newham has lost 9,000 dwellings under the right to buy scheme. The mayor said at the time the council is on track to build 1,000 homes.

Ms Austin said: "The council shamefully allowed East Ham Market Hall to be demolished. The vast majority of homes being built will not be affordable. We say no to gentrification and big business land grabs."

East Ham Market Hall was being redeveloped by Barratt London and East Ham Regeneration Ltd, a joint venture between Dransfield Properties and Land Management.

In 2019, Dransfield's managing director Mark Dransfield said the project will deliver real change to East Ham and meet the need for "affordable" homes.

Ms Austin said: "In the last budget, Labour took £45million from local services, and the new parking charges were imposed on residents reeling from austerity, Covid, job losses and pay cuts."

Changes to Newham's emissions based parking scheme were announced in January over concerns about Covid-19's impact on people's pockets.

There are six candidates for the by-election on May 6. These include Ed Comaromi (Liberal Democrat); SK Zakir Hossain (Conservative); Paul Jobson (Christian Peoples Alliance) and Danny Keeling (Green).