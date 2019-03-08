Search

Early years practitioners in Newham receive special educational needs accreditation in pilot programme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 September 2019

21 delegates completed Level 3 training for SENCOs in Early Years settings. Picture: Ronald Openshaw Nursery

Archant

Twenty-one early years special educational needs co-ordinators (SENCos) have received new accreditations after completing a programme piloted in the borough.

Zafran Hussain from Little Rainbow Nursery receives his Early Years SENCo Award from councillors Sarah Ruiz and Carleene Lee-Phakoe. Picture: Ronald Openshaw NurseryZafran Hussain from Little Rainbow Nursery receives his Early Years SENCo Award from councillors Sarah Ruiz and Carleene Lee-Phakoe. Picture: Ronald Openshaw Nursery

Led by the National Association of Special Educational Needs and funded by the Department for Education, the project offers accredited Level 3 training for SENCOs in early years settings.

Newham was one of 15 boroughs across the country chosen for the pilot, with the course delivered by the area SENCO team based in Ronald Openshaw Nursery.

Another 25 practitioners are starting the course this month before a further cohort next April.

Little Rainbow Nursery's Zafran Hussain, who was awarded the qualification, said: "It has taught me of how much is out there and available in support of our children with additional needs.

"As a SENCo and an early years professional, I believe it is paramount that we thrive to support all our children, their families and our colleagues.

"I believe it is our duty in going that extra mile to ensure we provide the highest in quality, care and education for those children in our care."

