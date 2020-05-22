Search

Celia Hammond Animal Trust appeals for help after kittens found abandoned in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 11:02 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 22 May 2020

The kittens were about 48 hours old when they were found. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal Trust

The kittens were about 48 hours old when they were found. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal Trust

Archant

An appeal for information has been made after three kittens were found abandoned in a street.

They were checked over by a vet, hydrated and are now being looked after by a foster carer. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal TrustThey were checked over by a vet, hydrated and are now being looked after by a foster carer. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal Trust

The three babies were discovered freezing cold and starving by a passerby outside Springtail Court, Earlham Grove, Forest Gate on Wednesday, May 20.

Their rescuer scooped them up and took them home, but it was too late for one little tabby which later died.

They were checked over by a vet after staff at Celia Hammond Animal Trust collected them and have now gone to a foster home.

Celia Hammond said: “They are doing quite well now. They are very cute, but it’s a horrible situation.

The kittens when they were found in Earlham Grove on May 20. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal TrustThe kittens when they were found in Earlham Grove on May 20. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal Trust

You may also want to watch:

“We don’t know what happened, whether someone abandoned them or threw the mother out before she gave birth.”

She added the mother had not been to her babies for several hours and needed to be found.

“If anyone sees a cat wandering around that area, please contact us,” Celia said.

The kittens were found on the pavement outside Springtail Court. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal TrustThe kittens were found on the pavement outside Springtail Court. Picture: Courtesy of Celia Hammond Animal Trust

The trust is also keen to find the cat’s owner to offer them support.

“Information given to us will be in complete confidence,” Celia said.

And to cat owners in general, she added: “The most important thing is to get your animal neutered.”

Email canningtown@celiahammond.org or call 07887591251.

