Work begins on 78-home Forest Gate development

A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the beginning of work on a 78-home Forest Gate development.

The Earlham Grove scheme, located on a former brownfield site, will feature nine homes for social rent with the rest available through shared ownership.

Twenty of these will be one-bedroom, with 27 two-bedroom and 31 three-bedroom homes across the 0.5 hectare development.

There will also be car parking facilities, landscaped communal gardens and cycle bays.

Due to be completed by May 2021, the project is a partnership between housebuilders Hill and Gateway Housing Association.

Becky Utuka, director of development and sales at Gateway Housing Association, said "This is a project has been in the works for several years so this milestone is particularly exciting for everyone involved.

"This development will be integral to the growth of the local community where people will be proud to live."