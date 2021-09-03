Video
E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
- Credit: imjustbait
Caution: This story contains an embed of a video which features explicit language.
An e-scooter rider has been filmed travelling on the A13 through Barking and Dagenham and Newham.
The male, who is dressed in dark clothes and carrying a shoulder bag, can be seen riding along the edge of a lane.
He carries on east along the Alfreds Way stretch of the route near the border between Barking and Dagenham and Newham, passing Travelodge London Beckton.
The e-scooter rider then switches lanes as he continues to be overtaken by cars, vans and an articulated lorry on the busy artery which links London and Essex.
He can then be seen heading towards Newham Way.
The video, which was posted on Instagram by imjustbait, has been shared widely on social media and sparked debate about the rider's actions.
According to the Metropolitan Police, e-scooters come under the category of powered transporters.
These fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Act 1988, meaning rules applying to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters.
However, it is not possible to get insurance for privately-owned e-scooters so it is illegal to use them on the road or in public.