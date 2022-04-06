News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dying dog put down by vets after it was found collapsed in Canning Town

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:41 AM April 6, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM April 6, 2022
The neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise - was found in Tant Avenue, Canning Town on February 19

The neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise - was found in Tant Avenue, Canning Town on February 19 - Credit: Google

WARNING: This article contains a graphic image.

A dying dog found collapsed on a street in Canning Town was put down by vets to prevent further suffering.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise and about 12 years old - found in Tant Avenue on the morning of February 19.

A member of the public took the dog to a nearby Celia Hammond Animal Trust veterinary clinic.

The dog was very thin and had a tumour growing invasively down her neck, feet covered in puss, teeth falling out and couldn't open her eyes unable due to discharge.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Thomas said: "I am devastated that someone has allowed this poor dog to get in such a terrible condition and I fear they would have been suffering for a long time.

"Sadly, the dog’s condition was so bad that nothing more could be done to save them - it’s truly heartbreaking.

"The dog was not chipped and did not have a collar but I am keen to find the person responsible for this dog, so anyone who has information is asked to call me on 0300 123 8018, via the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line."

The RSPCA says the dog was in a "terrible condition", with a tumour down her neck

The RSPCA says the dog was in a "terrible condition", with a tumour down her neck - Credit: RSPCA

