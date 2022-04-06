The neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise - was found in Tant Avenue, Canning Town on February 19 - Credit: Google

WARNING: This article contains a graphic image.

A dying dog found collapsed on a street in Canning Town was put down by vets to prevent further suffering.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise and about 12 years old - found in Tant Avenue on the morning of February 19.

A member of the public took the dog to a nearby Celia Hammond Animal Trust veterinary clinic.

The dog was very thin and had a tumour growing invasively down her neck, feet covered in puss, teeth falling out and couldn't open her eyes unable due to discharge.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Thomas said: "I am devastated that someone has allowed this poor dog to get in such a terrible condition and I fear they would have been suffering for a long time.

"Sadly, the dog’s condition was so bad that nothing more could be done to save them - it’s truly heartbreaking.

"The dog was not chipped and did not have a collar but I am keen to find the person responsible for this dog, so anyone who has information is asked to call me on 0300 123 8018, via the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line."