Dying dog put down by vets after it was found collapsed in Canning Town
WARNING: This article contains a graphic image.
A dying dog found collapsed on a street in Canning Town was put down by vets to prevent further suffering.
The RSPCA is appealing for information about the neglected dog - believed to be a Bichon Frise and about 12 years old - found in Tant Avenue on the morning of February 19.
A member of the public took the dog to a nearby Celia Hammond Animal Trust veterinary clinic.
The dog was very thin and had a tumour growing invasively down her neck, feet covered in puss, teeth falling out and couldn't open her eyes unable due to discharge.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Thomas said: "I am devastated that someone has allowed this poor dog to get in such a terrible condition and I fear they would have been suffering for a long time.
"Sadly, the dog’s condition was so bad that nothing more could be done to save them - it’s truly heartbreaking.
"The dog was not chipped and did not have a collar but I am keen to find the person responsible for this dog, so anyone who has information is asked to call me on 0300 123 8018, via the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line."