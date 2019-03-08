Dutch delegation visits Newham health project

Deputy mayor of Amsterdam Simone Kukenheim, left, takes part in a seated zumba class during the visit.

The deputy mayor of Amsterdam has visited a Newham initiative that uses sport to tackle the high rate of diabetes in the borough.

Simone Kukenheim and other members of the Dutch delegation visited a 150 Club session, which is run by the West Ham United Foundation for people referred by their GPs. It takes its name from the recommended 150 minutes of exercise people should take every week.

The delegation met with staff and participants and took part in a seated zumba class.

Dr Tamara Hibbert, Newham CCG's diabetes clinical lead, said: "We are thrilled that our friends from Holland took the time to visit Newham, which gave us an opportunity to share knowledge and improve care."

Anne De Leeuw, a social care policy advisor from Amsterdam, called it an "extremely worthwhile visit".

She added: "The deputy mayor was very impressed with everything she saw and heard.

"It's clear that GPs and community services have really joined forces to combat health inequality, an inspiring aspect we are working towards in Amsterdam."