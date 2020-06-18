Charity seeks views on plans for Durning Hall redevelopment in Forest Gate

Draft plans to redevelop the site of Durning Hall in Forest Gate have been released.

Views are being sought on initial plans to redevelop a community hall which has stood for 60 years.

Durning Hall opened in 1959.

Charity Aston-Mansfield wants to know people’s opinions about the redevelopment of Durning Hall in Earlham Grove, Forest Gate.

Claire Helman, chief executive of Aston-Mansfield, said: “We are pleased to have launched the first stage of our consultation on the early plans for Durning Hall.

“We think these proposals will secure our future in Newham and provide an exciting new offer for the community.

“I’d encourage people to take the time to look through our materials and provide their feedback.

“We are keen to speak to as many people as possible over the next few weeks and would particularly welcome feedback and ideas on our proposed community offer,” she added.

The plans include about 90 homes split between two buildings with a target to offer 35 per cent of them at affordable rents.

Spaces for youth enterprise, for children with disabilities and learning difficulties and for shops in Woodgrange Road are among the plans which are available to view in an online exhibition.

The current consultation ends on June 29 after which the team behind the project will hammer out more detailed plans before consulting again later in the summer.

A public event is not being organised during this stage because of the need to maintain social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A planning application could be submitted to Newham Council in the autumn.

Aston-Mansfield manages and runs Durning Hall which has been used by the community since 1959.

However, the charity has identified “longstanding issues” with the buildings which need attention, adding that the site is no longer sustainable financially.

It has said the first draft proposals are a bid to address those challenges.

The charity, which supports children, young people and families in Newham, has a history stretching back almost 150 years.

The Durning, Smith and Lawrence families set up the Aston Charities Trust in 1884, opening the first Durning Hall in Limehouse.

In 2000, the trust joined forces with The Mansfield Settlement – first established by Oxford students as The Mansfield House University Settlement – to form Aston-Mansfield.

In 1990 The Froud Centre was opened in Manor Park, named after Rev Jimmy Froud, who served as warden at Durning Hall for 31 years.

To view and comment on the plans visit durninghall.co.uk/

Anyone without internet access can request an information pack

Email durninghall@kandaconsulting.co.uk or call 0203 900 3676.