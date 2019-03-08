Home run fun for Harry and Meghan during London Stadium visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with players of the Boston Red Sox. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed gifts for their son Archie from rival baseball teams during a visit to the London Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive presents for their son Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive presents for their son Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The royal pair visited the Stratford venue for Saturday's match between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

It was the first Major League Baseball (MLB) game to be played in Europe, with thousands of fans cheering as the Duke and Duchess entered the stadium.

Representatives from Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation charity threw the first pitches of the match - a longstanding ritual in the sport that sees a guest of honour mark the start of the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Before the game, the royals visited the changing rooms of both teams where they were handed branded gifts for their baby son.

Meghan told the Red Sox squad that she was "so glad they didn't ask me to do it".

"So am I," replied Harry, prompting laughter from his wife and the players.

He also admitted his lack of knowledge of the sport, telling the team: "I'm not that current with baseball - who normally wins?"

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 17-13, and also won 12-8 in Sunday's game.