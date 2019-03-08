Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Home run fun for Harry and Meghan during London Stadium visit

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with players of the Boston Red Sox. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with players of the Boston Red Sox. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed gifts for their son Archie from rival baseball teams during a visit to the London Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive presents for their son Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA WireThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive presents for their son Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The royal pair visited the Stratford venue for Saturday's match between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

It was the first Major League Baseball (MLB) game to be played in Europe, with thousands of fans cheering as the Duke and Duchess entered the stadium.

Representatives from Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation charity threw the first pitches of the match - a longstanding ritual in the sport that sees a guest of honour mark the start of the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA WireThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Before the game, the royals visited the changing rooms of both teams where they were handed branded gifts for their baby son.

Meghan told the Red Sox squad that she was "so glad they didn't ask me to do it".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with players of the Boston Red Sox. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA WireThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex with players of the Boston Red Sox. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

"So am I," replied Harry, prompting laughter from his wife and the players.

He also admitted his lack of knowledge of the sport, telling the team: "I'm not that current with baseball - who normally wins?"

The Yankees beat the Red Sox 17-13, and also won 12-8 in Sunday's game.

Most Read

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

World’s longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Most Read

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

World’s longest guitar lesson to take place in Canning Town

The Guitar Social sessions teach visually impaired people to play the guitar. Picture: Guitar Social

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

School Sport: Altmore crowned handball champions

Altmore celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Plaistow GP surgery praised as model of good practice

Dr Farzana Hussain and Dr Nikki Kanani who visited The Project Surgery on Wednesday. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists