News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Newham paramedics in East Ham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:51 PM March 18, 2021   
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate speak with staff at Newham Ambulance Station.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate during their visit to Newham Ambulance Station. - Credit: CJ CLARKE/LAS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited East Ham to speak to ambulance staff and paramedics about their experiences of working during the pandemic.

At Newham Ambulance Station today (March 18), William and Kate heard from paramedic Jahrin Khan about how she has coped with the pressures of responding to the Covid-19 crisis, including the impact of having to isolate from her family.

William and Kate during their visit to Newham Ambulance Station.

William and Kate spoke with paramedics and staff at the station in East Ham about their experiences during the Covid pandemic. - Credit: CJ CLARKE/LAS

The Royal couple also heard more about the mental health and wellbeing support provided to staff at the station, including drop-in sessions and wellbeing spaces alongside wider London Ambulance Service (LAS) initiatives.

LAS deputy chief executive Khadir Meer, who welcomed the couple, said: “Our service has had to work harder than ever over the past year to care for London.

"It’s vital and extremely rewarding work, but it can take a toll and even the most resilient of us need support at times like these.

You may also want to watch:

"Looking after our people is essential to continue to care for Londoners. This is why we are trying to do everything we can to support the physical and mental health of our teams working under such pressure."

During their visit to the station in Wellington Road, William and Kate also met paramedic Shani Smith, who has been helping to run one of the LAS wellbeing tea trucks over the past year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men stabbed in Stratford
  2. 2 Man critical after stabbing in Plaistow
  3. 3 Woman attacked by boy in Canning Town park speaks out
  1. 4 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Newham paramedics in East Ham
  2. 5 Council under pressure after Upton Centre homes approval
  3. 6 Community garden set to reopen to public after funding boost
  4. 7 Critically endangered bird at risk of disappearing from Wanstead Flats
  5. 8 'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line
  6. 9 Cigarette safety warning after fire at East Ham flats
  7. 10 Former Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals the targets being altered led to his departure

They spoke about how she has used her mental health training to provide peer support to her colleagues.

Launched in February last year, the tea trucks travel to hospitals and control centres each day, serving hot drinks and snacks to ambulance staff and volunteers and offering them a chance to pause and refresh.

The trucks also allow staff who are currently unable to work in patient-facing roles the opportunity to give back to their frontline colleagues.

William and Kate speaking with staff and paramedics at Newham Ambulance Station.

The Duke and Duchess heard about mental health and wellbeing support being provided by the East Ham station and by London Ambulance Service more widely. - Credit: CJ CLARKE/LAS

LAS chair Heather Lawrence OBE said: “It is very much appreciated that their Royal Highnesses took time to visit and thank our staff who have worked throughout the pandemic often in very stressful and distressing circumstances."

The Newham station, which covers the borough and Waltham Forest, forms part of the second busiest LAS station group, having attended more than 76,500 calls over the past year.

London Ambulance Service
Coronavirus
Royal
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

east ham

Labour Party

Labour suspends East Ham and West Ham constituency parties

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Duke of Cambridge talks with a child in the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford,

Royal | Video

Duke of Cambridge denies Royals are racist as he visits school in Stratford

Tony Jones, Press Association

Logo Icon
Brampton Manor Academy, East Ham

Brampton Manor secures more Oxbridge offers than Eton

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
quin huang

Courts

Jailed: Stratford man who helped launder £250k for 'smishing' crime gang

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus