A quacking result! Ducklings rescued from Olympic Park drainage hatch

The ducklings were rescued from a drainage hatch in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

These four little ducklings have been rescued after being found trapped in a drainage hatch.

Mitchell Smith on his rescue mission. Picture: RSPCA Mitchell Smith on his rescue mission. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA inspectors Clare Dew and Mitchell Smith were called to the Water Glades area of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after a concerned member of the public spotted the birds stuck in a hole.

Luckily for them, Mitchell waded through the water towards the hole, where he caught them and placed them into a carrier before Clare hauled him - and the ducklings - to safety using a rope.

All four appeared to be unhurt, but as there was no sign of their mother they were taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital until they are old enough to be returned to the wild.

Ducks around the drainage hatch. Picture: RSPCA Ducks around the drainage hatch. Picture: RSPCA

Clare said: "Had they not been spotted it's likely they wouldn't have survived much longer because they had no access to water or food.

"We think the most likely scenario is that they have been swimming on the pond and fallen down the hatch but just weren't big enough to get out."

The hatch has now been covered to stop other ducks from getting stuck.