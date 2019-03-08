Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A quacking result! Ducklings rescued from Olympic Park drainage hatch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 June 2019

The ducklings were rescued from a drainage hatch in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: RSPCA

The ducklings were rescued from a drainage hatch in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA

These four little ducklings have been rescued after being found trapped in a drainage hatch.

Mitchell Smith on his rescue mission. Picture: RSPCAMitchell Smith on his rescue mission. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA inspectors Clare Dew and Mitchell Smith were called to the Water Glades area of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after a concerned member of the public spotted the birds stuck in a hole.

Luckily for them, Mitchell waded through the water towards the hole, where he caught them and placed them into a carrier before Clare hauled him - and the ducklings - to safety using a rope.

You may also want to watch:

All four appeared to be unhurt, but as there was no sign of their mother they were taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital until they are old enough to be returned to the wild.

Ducks around the drainage hatch. Picture: RSPCADucks around the drainage hatch. Picture: RSPCA

Clare said: "Had they not been spotted it's likely they wouldn't have survived much longer because they had no access to water or food.

"We think the most likely scenario is that they have been swimming on the pond and fallen down the hatch but just weren't big enough to get out."

The hatch has now been covered to stop other ducks from getting stuck.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

New training course to help sports coaches handle mental health issues

Two women playing netball (pic Sport England)

Orient issue update on Edinburgh, who remains in hospital

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA).

London clubs Push The Boat Out to get more people into watersports

Sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to �Push the Boat Out� and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

FIH Pro League: GB 3 Germany 4

Germany celebrate a goal against Great Britain (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists