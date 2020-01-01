Jailed: Canning Town heroin dealer who helped run county lines network

Jeffrey Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A heroin dealer involved in running a county lines drugs operation has been jailed for two years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeffrey Goodwin, previously from Canning Town, was arrested on May 15, 2019 during a raid in Chatham, Kent.

Investigating officer, Det Con Robin Hemsley, said: "Drug dealers have little regard for the misery inflicted by the substances they sell and the pain they cause communities.

You may also want to watch:

"We are pleased with the result of this case and the custodial sentence given to Goodwin, which will keep him off our streets."

In the raid, police found £225 cash on the 24-year old, a Nokia phone and sim card which showed scores of messages offering deals to potential customers, leading officers to believe Goodwin was helping to operate the Pablo drug line.

Officers suspected the raided property had been cuckooed, when county lines gangs take over the houses or flats of vulnerable people to use in drug dealing.

Goodwin admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and had two years added to a sentence he is already serving for another offence when he appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, January 6.

Det Con Hemsley said: "There is no place in Kent for people who sell class A drugs and we will work continuously to stop those coming into the county to target vulnerable people."