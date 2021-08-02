Next court date for drink driving accused after Beckton collision

Published: 2:37 PM August 2, 2021

Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, of Manor Park, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on August 25. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Manor Park man accused of drink driving after a collision on the Beckton flyover is due to appear in court later this month.

Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, was charged following a collision involving two cars on the A13 shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 11.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on August 25 charged with driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on July 27.