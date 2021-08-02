News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Next court date for drink driving accused after Beckton collision

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:37 PM August 2, 2021   
Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, of Manor Park, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on August 25. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Manor Park man accused of drink driving after a collision on the Beckton flyover is due to appear in court later this month.

Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, was charged following a collision involving two cars on the A13 shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 11.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on August 25 charged with driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on July 27.

Courts
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

chicken

Business

Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
manor park flood

Flooding | Video

Clean-up underway after flash floods hit Newham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
NCS student Ayesha Karim, 18, has been offered a place at Princeton University.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre

Engineering student wins place at Princeton University

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
flooding

Flooding

More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says

Jon King

Author Picture Icon