Next court date for drink driving accused after Beckton collision
Published: 2:37 PM August 2, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A Manor Park man accused of drink driving after a collision on the Beckton flyover is due to appear in court later this month.
Daniel Kwame Yeboah, 23, was charged following a collision involving two cars on the A13 shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 11.
He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on August 25 charged with driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.
The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on July 27.