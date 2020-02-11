Poll

Drag Queen Story Time event defended by Newham Council after Twitter attacks

Newham Council has defended hosting Drag Queen Story Time after online trolls slammed the events. Picture: LBN Archant

The council has defended drag queens telling stories to toddlers as part of its LGBT history month celebrations following online trolling.

Newham Council's Twitter account saw 1,600 messages in response to a tweet publicising the first of its Drag Queen Story Times in Canning Town Library on February 7.

A majority of users attacked the plans, questioning how appropriate the event was, while a few signalled their support.

Deputy Mayor and lead member for community neighbourhoods, Cllr Charlene McLean, said: "These special reading events are designed to be fun, capture the imagination of children and get them used to embracing differences in others and treating everyone as equal from an early age.

"These events are purely voluntary and the response from parents who have attended has been very positive."

The first of our Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s & their parents & carers at @NewhamLibraries this #LGBTHM20 is on Friday. Come & listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told.



Canning Town Library, 7 Feb, 10.30-11.30am https://t.co/jUNcbSLfo4#NewhamLGBT#LGBTHMNewham pic.twitter.com/vusbHHwqIJ — Newham London (@NewhamLondon) February 5, 2020

She added that Drag Queen Story Time began in the USA and is now popular in libraries across Great Britain.

The organisers' website describes its aims as capturing the imagination and fun of children's gender fluidity while giving youngsters positive "queer" role models.

Cllr McLean said: "Performers encourage children of all ages to embrace their individuality and spread a message of tolerance. It also gives them the opportunity to hear literature read in a way they may not have experienced before."

Social media user @carl83o asked in one tweet: "What is the purpose or benefit of under 5s being read a story by a man dressed as a woman? Genuinely interested to know the reason a council would run these sessions. Why are drag queens specifically wanting to read stories to other people's kids?"

@Glammie8 commented: "I have nothing against LGBTQ. However I am confused as to why or how this story time in drag has become a thing!"

Cllr McLean said: "The vast majority of the online abuse directed at these events has not come from Newham residents, in fact most of it has been posted from outside this country.

"Newham is a borough which rejoices in its diversity, and inclusivity. Any hate speech, be it based on gender, religion, sexual orientation, race or disability is not tolerated here, and I condemn the trolling of this event in the strongest terms."

For details of Newham's LGBT History Month plans visit newhamlgbthistory.org