Family of Forest Gate GP who died after testing positive for Covid-19 hopes to hit £30k fundraising target ahead of Eid

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2020

Ahmed and Yusuf Patel. Picture: Courtesy of the Patel family

Ahmed and Yusuf Patel. Picture: Courtesy of the Patel family

Archant

The family of a doctor who died after testing positive for Covid-19 is appealing for donations to help reach a £30,000 fundraising target in his memory.

The family of Dr Yusuf Patel, who died after contracting Covid-19, wants to raise £30,000 for good causes to continue his legacy. Picture: Mas PatelThe family of Dr Yusuf Patel, who died after contracting Covid-19, wants to raise £30,000 for good causes to continue his legacy. Picture: Mas Patel

Dr Yusuf Patel of Woodgrange Medical Practice in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate, passed away at the age of 61 on April 20. He was the fifth GP to succumb to the virus in the UK.

A week after his death, Dr Patel’s family launched a charity fundraiser to continue his legacy.

His son, Ahmed Patel, said: “We are now into the final nights of the holy month of Ramadan, the first without my father being present.

“Faith teaches us to be compassionate and considerate to our fellow human beings and there is no time like the present to make a difference.

“My father, Dr Yusuf Patel, was part of many charitable causes and whilst it’s been a difficult time for us, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Newham and beyond, who have raised an incredible amount for a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping charities that were dear to him.

“So far over £26,000 has been donated and we are working towards a goal of £30,000.”

You may also want to watch:

All the donations will be split equally between five charities: the Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, Islamic Relief, Ummah Welfare Trust and Versus Arthritis.

Ahmed said: “We are also considering a lasting legacy through a charitable trust in his name. We hope we can reach the goal by this weekend’s Eid celebrations and hope everyone can help spread the message.”

Ahmed added that he and the rest of the family would like to wish everyone a happy Eid.

A West Ham United season ticket holder, Dr Patel went to Loxford School in Ilford, studied medicine at Sheffield Medical School and completed his GP training in Blackburn.

He transformed the site of a derelict bank from 1989 into Woodgrange Medical Practice which went from having no patients to 15,000 today. He went on to become vice-chairman of GP umbrella group Newham Health Colllaborative.

The practice was rated outstanding by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission in 2017.

To donate visit gofundme.com

The appeal accepts charitable donations, sadaqah and lillah but not Zakaat.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

