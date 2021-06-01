Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM June 1, 2021

In April, we celebrated giving one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to people living in north east London and we continue to vaccinate around 70 thousand people each week.

It’s great to hear about all the people who are protecting themselves, their families and their communities. Yet there are many people who have not yet accepted their offer to be vaccinated.

As a local GP and someone who truly believes that vaccination is necessary to protect ourselves from preventable diseases, I want to urge each of you to have the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Muhammad Navqi is reminding residents that the NHS is open during lockdown. - Credit: Archant

As children, we are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella – life-threatening diseases that can cause death and disability – and yet they are now almost unheard of.

The same goes for other vaccines that we give routinely in general practice to save lives and protect people. The question is, why wouldn’t we choose to protect ourselves from disease?

Covid-19 is a life-threatening illness that can be debilitating for people of all ages, with many patients hospitalised and going on to suffer from long-Covid. The only protection we have from Covid-19 and the complications it can bring is vaccination.

Reassuringly, latest research shows that the vaccines we have in the UK are effective against the variants we are now seeing, and people who have had the required two doses have high immunity against Covid-19.

Every vaccination we give offers hope for a future when we are no longer counting Covid-19 deaths, no longer worrying about our older relatives and no longer living in fear.

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated and are eligible, book now.

If you’ve had your first vaccine, don’t forget to have your second; it will give you the best protection available.