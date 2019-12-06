Search

Advanced search

Plaistow doctor scoops GP of the year award at national ceremony

PUBLISHED: 07:34 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 06 December 2019

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton

2019 Julian Claxton Photography

An "inspiring" principal doctor was praised for her dedication to patients on scooping the GP of the year award.

Dr Farzana Hussain was recognised for her work at The Project Surgery in Lettsom Walk, Plaistow, during a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza hotel on Friday, November 29.

Dr Hussain, who lives in Stratford, said: "It feels amazing that Newham has been put on the map. A very small practice in a very deprived area has now won national significance. It's such a morale boost."

You may also want to watch:

The Project Surgery, which was established in 2003 in response to a request from the community, now serves 4,500 patients.

The 46-year-old took over management of the practice six years ago following the death of senior partner and trainer, Dr Petre Jones.

"I'm hoping he would be really proud," Dr Hussain said.

Patient Gillian Joyce said: "This is a well deserved award to my GP, a very special person."

Fellow patient, Adriana Pecorari, added: "Dr Hussain is an extremely kind, knowledgeable and helpful GP. This award is well deserved."

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Doorbell camera captured fatal stabbing of Manor Park student, court hears

The trial is taking place at the Old Bailey. Picture: PA

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Plaistow doctor scoops GP of the year award at national ceremony

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton

Hockey: East London women keep pace at top

East London's women are sponsored by the Rebuild Sports Clinic

Wapping’s men bounce back to maintain lead at top, as women stay in pole position

Wapping's men attack (pic James Budgen)

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists