Plaistow doctor scoops GP of the year award at national ceremony

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton 2019 Julian Claxton Photography

An "inspiring" principal doctor was praised for her dedication to patients on scooping the GP of the year award.

Dr Farzana Hussain was recognised for her work at The Project Surgery in Lettsom Walk, Plaistow, during a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza hotel on Friday, November 29.

Dr Hussain, who lives in Stratford, said: "It feels amazing that Newham has been put on the map. A very small practice in a very deprived area has now won national significance. It's such a morale boost."

The Project Surgery, which was established in 2003 in response to a request from the community, now serves 4,500 patients.

The 46-year-old took over management of the practice six years ago following the death of senior partner and trainer, Dr Petre Jones.

"I'm hoping he would be really proud," Dr Hussain said.

Patient Gillian Joyce said: "This is a well deserved award to my GP, a very special person."

Fellow patient, Adriana Pecorari, added: "Dr Hussain is an extremely kind, knowledgeable and helpful GP. This award is well deserved."