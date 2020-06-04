East Ham man charged with indecent exposure due in court

A man is due to appear in court after being charged with indecent exposure.

Dorin Prata of Montpelier Gardens, East Ham was arrested on May 1 on suspicion of exposure.

The 51 year old was charged with the offence the same day and remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on May 22.

Mr Prata is currently remanded in custody to appear at the same court on June 26.

It follows detectives releasing the image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with two separate indecent exposure incidents on the 104 bus in the Stratford area on November 9 and January 7.