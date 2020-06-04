Search

East Ham man charged with indecent exposure due in court

PUBLISHED: 17:26 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 04 June 2020

Dorin Prata is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on June 26. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

Dorin Prata is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on June 26. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A man is due to appear in court after being charged with indecent exposure.

Dorin Prata of Montpelier Gardens, East Ham was arrested on May 1 on suspicion of exposure.



The 51 year old was charged with the offence the same day and remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on May 22.

Mr Prata is currently remanded in custody to appear at the same court on June 26.

It follows detectives releasing the image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with two separate indecent exposure incidents on the 104 bus in the Stratford area on November 9 and January 7.

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

London City Airport to restart flights from the end of June

London City Airport is set to resume commercial flights from the end of June. Picture: City Airport

