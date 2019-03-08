Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Fire in Forest Gate 'caused by a faulty boiler'

PUBLISHED: 12:48 25 October 2019

A faulty boiler is believed to have caused a fire in Forest Gate last night (October 24). Picture: LFB

A faulty boiler is believed to have caused a fire in Forest Gate last night (October 24). Picture: LFB

Archant

About 60 neighbours were forced to leave their homes after a blaze broke out at a block of flats.

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at Donald Hunter House in Post Office Approach, Forest Gate, at 9.20pm on October 24.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said: "Part of a four roomed flat on the eighth floor of the nine storey building was damaged by fire.

"Around 60 people left the building before the brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries."

Fire crews from Ilford, Bethnal Green, Homerton and Dagenham fire stations were at the scene. Firefighters put out the flames by 10.08pm.

The spokeswoman said: "The fire is believed to be caused by a faulty boiler."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder’s style and mentality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane (pic Danny Lawson/PA)

Orient’s Fletcher expects tough first home game against Carlisle

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Fire in Forest Gate ‘caused by a faulty boiler’

A faulty boiler is believed to have caused a fire in Forest Gate last night (October 24). Picture: LFB

East London councils back new powers for to tackle toxic air

Pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists