Fire in Forest Gate ‘caused by a faulty boiler’

About 60 neighbours were forced to leave their homes after a blaze broke out at a block of flats.

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at Donald Hunter House in Post Office Approach, Forest Gate, at 9.20pm on October 24.

A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said: "Part of a four roomed flat on the eighth floor of the nine storey building was damaged by fire.

"Around 60 people left the building before the brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries."

Fire crews from Ilford, Bethnal Green, Homerton and Dagenham fire stations were at the scene. Firefighters put out the flames by 10.08pm.

The spokeswoman said: "The fire is believed to be caused by a faulty boiler."