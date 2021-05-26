Video
Cummings claims lockdown was delayed by weeks – did this impact Newham?
- Credit: PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed lockdown by crucial weeks at the start of the pandemic, Dominic Cummings has claimed.
The former adviser gave his opinion at an evidence session today (May 26) with House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees.
It comes as part of an inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this session – which remains ongoing – Mr Cummings made a number of assertions, including a claim about lockdown: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.”
The Recorder has data on the number of cases recorded in Newham every seven days since March 1 last year.
You may also want to watch:
The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 183 positive coronavirus cases recorded in the borough.
In the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 122 people were recorded as having caught the virus.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 2 Stratford man who tried to eat evidence of fraud sentenced
- 3 'A good day for Newham': Manor Park fitness studio fights back after Covid-19 lockdown
- 4 Woman treated by ambulance after flat fire in Stratford
- 5 Newham Citizens' Assembly to discuss 'greening borough' after public vote
- 6 Jailed: West Ham dealer who ran county drugs line on his own
- 7 Junior Jah: Five arrested for conspiracy to commit murder after Custom House fatal stabbing and shooting
- 8 Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets
- 9 Letter: Newham's paperless kerb-side parking
- 10 Officer jailed for GBH in police stop is sacked without notice
The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.