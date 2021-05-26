News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Video

Cummings claims lockdown was delayed by weeks – did this impact Newham?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:52 PM May 26, 2021   
Dominic Cummings, former Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, holds up a document whilst g

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees. - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed lockdown by crucial weeks at the start of the pandemic, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The former adviser gave his opinion at an evidence session today (May 26) with House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees.

It comes as part of an inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

In this session – which remains ongoing – Mr Cummings made a number of assertions, including a claim about lockdown: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.” 

Dominic Cummings, former Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint i

Dominic Cummings said that the UK should have locked down in the first week of March 'at the latest'. - Credit: PA

The Recorder has data on the number of cases recorded in Newham every seven days since March 1 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 183 positive coronavirus cases recorded in the borough.

In the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 122 people were recorded as having caught the virus. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
  2. 2 Stratford man who tried to eat evidence of fraud sentenced
  3. 3 'A good day for Newham': Manor Park fitness studio fights back after Covid-19 lockdown
  1. 4 Woman treated by ambulance after flat fire in Stratford
  2. 5 Newham Citizens' Assembly to discuss 'greening borough' after public vote
  3. 6 Jailed: West Ham dealer who ran county drugs line on his own
  4. 7 Junior Jah: Five arrested for conspiracy to commit murder after Custom House fatal stabbing and shooting
  5. 8 Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets
  6. 9 Letter: Newham's paperless kerb-side parking
  7. 10 Officer jailed for GBH in police stop is sacked without notice

The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.

Coronavirus
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Junior Jah

Crime | Exclusive

Junior Jah found with stab injuries two weeks before death in Custom House

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
crowds at east ham town hall at the end of a march

Politics

More than 1,000 join Newham march over Israel-Gaza conflict

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Lollipop lady, Bushra Sultana, looks out on a virtually empty Sebert Road. Picture: Jon King

Education

Wider roll out of scheme banning some drivers from school roads

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
an artist's impression of IASTI London City.

Business

Next generation of astronauts could be trained in Newham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus