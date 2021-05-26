Cummings claims lockdown was delayed by weeks – did this impact Newham?

Video

Published: 5:52 PM May 26, 2021

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees. - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed lockdown by crucial weeks at the start of the pandemic, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The former adviser gave his opinion at an evidence session today (May 26) with House of Commons' health and science and technology select committees.

It comes as part of an inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this session – which remains ongoing – Mr Cummings made a number of assertions, including a claim about lockdown: “I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.”

Dominic Cummings said that the UK should have locked down in the first week of March 'at the latest'. - Credit: PA

The Recorder has data on the number of cases recorded in Newham every seven days since March 1 last year.

The numbers show that in the week up until that date, there were 183 positive coronavirus cases recorded in the borough.

In the seven days prior to March 23 - when lockdown was officially announced - 122 people were recorded as having caught the virus.

The chart below shows how these numbers unfolded until the end of April 2020.