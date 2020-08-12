Firefighter fostering dog he saved from Manor Park flat blaze

Millie the Jack Russell with Leading Firefighter Jamie Trew. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

A dog that almost died in a Manor Park fire is being fostered by one of the firefighters who saved her.

Millie the Jack Russell with the Green Watch crew at Ilford Fire Station. Picture: London Fire Brigade Millie the Jack Russell with the Green Watch crew at Ilford Fire Station. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Millie the Jack Russell was found lifeless under a bed in the flat in Forest View Road, but firefighters managed to revive her after giving her oxygen and using cold water to cool her body temperature.

Station Officer Dean Ivil, who was at the scene, said: “After 10 minutes she showed signs of life and she eventually regained consciousness enough to start walking and was taken to the local emergency vet.

“After a short stay there, her owner has agreed she can be fostered and she is now happily staying with Leading Firefighter Jamie Trew, who found her.

“It’s a lovely ending for what could have been a tragic story and if her owner decides it’s best, Millie has a forever home with Jamie and his family.”

Crews was called around 9.50pm on July 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of the ground floor flat.

A woman, who was outside when London Fire Brigade arrived and told crews her dog was still inside, was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

Part of the bedroom was damaged in the fire, which was under control around 10.30pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.