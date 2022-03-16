Royal Docks to host new open-air events venue

The 400,000 sq ft Dockyards venue is set to open at Silvertown Quays in September - Credit: Jake Philip Davis

A new open-air events venue is set to open at the Royal Docks later this year.

Dockyards, a 400,000 square foot location in Silvertown Quays, was announced by Broadwick Live, the group behind other venues including Printworks London in Surrey Quays.

It will launch in September and will host a variety of events all year round, including concerts, film production and corporate events.

Broadwick Live said the venue will be transformed for each event it hosts, with the choice of backdrop in the hands of the organisers.

"In terms of infrastructure, we’re just planning on making the site safe," director of strategy at Broadwick Live, Simon Aldread, said.

"No permanent buildings are going up as we don’t want to just start building things on the site assuming it’s going to work."

The new venue will play host to international stars and local talent alike.

Broadwick Live has already announced two festival events, with Defected London scheduled for September 3-4 and the Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender confirmed for September 10-11.

"People can see we’re planning a broad spectrum of culture and we’re talking to dance companies, orchestras and opera companies," Simon added.

Bradley Thompson, group managing director of Broadwick Live, said he hopes Dockyards can be a "new centre of cultural gravity for London" whilst "delivering meaningful impact for local communities".

But Simon was keen to allay any fears residents may have about the venue.

"This certainly is not Printworks," he said. "There will be roughly 10 to 20 medium-scale events per year so it’s not going to be a full-on busy, culture site.

"We actually started our entire business in Newham so we’re not just some hipsters coming to put on shows to annoy everyone.

"We’ve only organised four medium-scale events and we’re also including a lot of free tickets for the local community."

He said that the project aims to create employment and training opportunities for those in the nearby area but that it was important to be "respectful".

"I think it’s very patronising when organisations come in and say they’re going to do things in exchange for providing jobs."

Simon also stressed that Broadwick Live is keen to listen to feedback from locals.

"We’re booking halls for community events where people will be able to tell us their worries and we can tell them our truth."