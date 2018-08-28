Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman sexually assaulted on Stratford train

PUBLISHED: 17:58 11 January 2019

Do you recognise this man? Picture: BTP

Do you recognise this man? Picture: BTP

Archant

A woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Stratford and Ilford.

Detectives have launched an appeal and are looking to track down another passenger to help them with their inquiries.

At approximately 5.25pm on December 11 a woman was touched inappropriately below the waist by a man she did not know onboard a busy train.

The victim moved away, but the man followed her and continued to be inappropriate.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers believe the man shown in this image may have information which could help them investigate.

“If you know who he is, contact BTP.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 425 of 11/12/2018.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London GD men and women aim to retain top spot in leagues

London GD face Olympia in the Premier Handball League this weekend (pic: Olympia Handball Club)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Woman sexually assaulted on Stratford train

Do you recognise this man? Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists