11-year-old DJ fundraising for families in poverty hit by pandemic

Published: 7:00 AM March 5, 2021

Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw making a donation of food items to poor children at Apam Orphanage in Accra, Ghana in 2019. - Credit: Jennifer Manteaw

An 11-year-old DJ and philanthropist from Forest Gate is raising money to help tackle food and education poverty.

Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw, known in the music industry as DJ Zel, wants to raise £11,000 through her 11 for 11 campaign via crowdfunding website JustGiving, which is supported by the Heartfelt Philanthropy Network.

DJ Zel on the decks. - Credit: Abi Oshodi

Zelda decided to launch the campaign on her 11th birthday last month.

“I live in one of the most poorest communities in the UK - Newham," she said.

“The coronavirus has had a negative impact on children and families in my community.

“Some of my friends have told me how hard it is for them to afford the simplest things.”

More than half of children in Newham live in poverty, including most of Zelda's friends.

A multi award-winning DJ who has trained at SubBass Academy of Electronic Music, London Sound Academy and now hones her skills at On the Rise DJ Academy, Zelda hosts GN Radio UK non-stop music on Saturdays from 10am to noon.

She was youth resident DJ at Artisan Festival International World Peace Initiative 2020 and has performed at numerous events nationally and internationally.

Zelda says she wants to use her platform to address challenges faced by children, young people and families in her community.

Last year, Zelda joined DJs around the world to raise £50,000 for Set for Love.

She supported the Apam orphanage home and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's children's surgical ward in Ghana in 2019.

Her latest fundraiser, which aims to support some of the poorest people in Newham, across the UK and in Ghana, has raised more than £800 so far.

"Please support my 11 for 11 campaign and help me make life better for children and families who live in unimaginable poverty”, Zelda said.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/djzel11for11campaign to donate.