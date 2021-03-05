News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

11-year-old DJ fundraising for families in poverty hit by pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM March 5, 2021   
Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw at Apam Orphanage in Ghana.

Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw making a donation of food items to poor children at Apam Orphanage in Accra, Ghana in 2019. - Credit: Jennifer Manteaw

An 11-year-old DJ and philanthropist from Forest Gate is raising money to help tackle food and education poverty.

Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw, known in the music industry as DJ Zel, wants to raise £11,000 through her 11 for 11 campaign via crowdfunding website JustGiving, which is supported by the Heartfelt Philanthropy Network.

Portrait shot of Zelda Nana Yaa Manteaw, AKA DJ Zel, at the decks.

DJ Zel on the decks. - Credit: Abi Oshodi

Zelda decided to launch the campaign on her 11th birthday last month.

“I live in one of the most poorest communities in the UK - Newham," she said.

“The coronavirus has had a negative impact on children and families in my community.

You may also want to watch:

“Some of my friends have told me how hard it is for them to afford the simplest things.” 

More than half of children in Newham live in poverty, including most of Zelda's friends.

Most Read

  1. 1 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  2. 2 Detectives release images after robbery in East Ham
  3. 3 'Severe maladministration' by Newham Council in housing complaint handling
  1. 4 Jailed: Manor Park man guilty of drug offences, but not machete murder
  2. 5 Dagenham and Newham men arrested after Covid tests stolen from lorry
  3. 6 Newham council tax will rise by five per cent next month
  4. 7 Blades, £25k and Class A drugs seized by police after car stop in Plaistow
  5. 8 Puppy smuggler from East Ham banned from owning dogs
  6. 9 Traffic cameras installed to catch Newham drivers who ignore road signs
  7. 10 Fire breaks out at Beckton superstore

A multi award-winning DJ who has trained at SubBass Academy of Electronic Music, London Sound Academy and now hones her skills at On the Rise DJ Academy, Zelda hosts GN Radio UK non-stop music on Saturdays from 10am to noon.

She was youth resident DJ at Artisan Festival International World Peace Initiative 2020 and has performed at numerous events nationally and internationally.

Zelda says she wants to use her platform to address challenges faced by children, young people and families in her community.

Last year, Zelda joined DJs around the world to raise £50,000 for Set for Love.

She supported the Apam orphanage home and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's children's surgical ward in Ghana in 2019.

Her latest fundraiser, which aims to support some of the poorest people in Newham, across the UK and in Ghana, has raised more than £800 so far.

"Please support my 11 for 11 campaign and help me make life better for children and families who live in unimaginable poverty”, Zelda said. 

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/djzel11for11campaign to donate. 

Charity
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police vehicles and officers in Eleanor Road, Stratford.

Crime

Police investigate burglary and injury at 'cannabis' house

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Turpin

People

Eight-year-old girl from Canning Town publishes book to help children...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Foreign students rely on Newham foodbank due to having no recourse to public funds

People | Video

Foodbank offering lifeline to foreign students left destitute by pandemic

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Shisha smoking equipment in The Lounge in Plaistow

Metropolitan Police

Plaistow shisha bar handed closure order for flouting lockdown rules

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus