Queens Market shoppers and traders given gifts to celebrate Diwali

Friends of Queens Market volunteers Abdul Karim Sheikh, Narendra Rao, Prakashbhai Kothari, Noor Hussain, Vijayaben Patel and Manjibhai Patel gave out sweets and greetings cards to celebrate Hindu festival Diwali. Picture: Friends of Queens Market Archant

Shoppers and traders at Queens Market were surprised with sweets and greetings cards for Diwali.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers gave out the gifts at the Green Street, Upton Park market to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights.

Friends of Queens Market chairwoman Sasha Laurel said: "All communities come here so we celebrate all the big festivals such as Diwali, Eid and Christmas.

"The market is not just bargain buys; it's a cultural crossroads."

You may also want to watch:

The cards were translated into Polish and Romanian to include people who may not know about this festival.

Friends of Queens Market supporter Narendra Rao said: "This is an important festival for Hindus and Sikhs.

"It celebrates the triumph of good over evil."

The council supported the celebration by providing the stall, printing cards and adding a contribution to the sweets provided by traders and the community.

Friends of Queens Market is a voluntary, unfunded organisation pledged to promote and protect the market.