Disused office building damaged in East Ham fire

Published: 4:10 PM September 14, 2021

Firefighters at the scene in Nelson Street, East Ham. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A disused office building in East Ham has been damaged in an unexplained blaze.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey building in Nelson Street at 10.42pm on Friday, September 10, with the fire declared under control shortly after 1am.

Part of the roof of the building was damaged and there were no reported injuries.

Six fire engines and 40 crew members from nearby stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.