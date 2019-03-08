National Lottery gives £200k to charity inspiring children's imaginations in Stratford

Celebrated authors and illustrators contribute their ideas to help create the spaces. Picture: Sorcha Bridge. Sorcha Bridge

A Stratford charity helping children develop a love of language and story-telling has received £215,000 from the National Lottery.

Stratford's Discover Children�s Story Centre is designed to inspire children's imaginations. Picture: Sorcha Bridge. Stratford's Discover Children�s Story Centre is designed to inspire children's imaginations. Picture: Sorcha Bridge.

Discover Children's Story Centre on Stratford High Street is going to use the funding to give children zero to nine free access to the centre.

The building is full of sets designed to help inspire children's curiosity and imagination.

Celebrated authors and illustrators like Michael Rosen and Julia Donaldson have contributed their work to the space.

The National Lottery's �215,000 will allow the charity to open for free to children aged zero to nine, with a focus on vulnerable families. Picture: Sorcha Bridge. The National Lottery's �215,000 will allow the charity to open for free to children aged zero to nine, with a focus on vulnerable families. Picture: Sorcha Bridge.

The charity is working specifically to aid disadvantaged families.

Those at risk of homelessness, living in temporary accommodation or who have been displaced are all part of that mandate.

Discover Children's Story Centre said in a statement it was thrilled to receive the money and it was delighted to get five years' worth of funding, allowing it to make a "real long-term difference".

It will also be working with other agencies to assist children and their families in the borough.