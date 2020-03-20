Search

Advanced search

Video

Beckton mother urges people to allow the disabled time to shop during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:27 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 20 March 2020

Asda stores are experiencing huge queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle

Asda stores are experiencing huge queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle

Archant

The majority of supermarkets have imposed designated shopping times for the disabled and vulnerable, as customers flood the supermarkets during the coronavirus crisis.

On March 18 Asda announced that, from today (March 20), the disabled and vulnerable would have access to their superstores between opening time - 9am.

Yet customers at the Beckton Asda are ignoring these new rules, says Newham resident Annette Duncan, who tried to go shopping at 8am today: “The people who work for Asda tried to help me, but they couldnt stop the customers coming in. Not even security could stop them.”

Annette has fibromyalgia, complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and functional neurological disorder (FND). She also cares for her disabled son and aunt.

Annette went to the store in her wheelchair this morning as she thought it would be for the disabled and vulnerable only.

The mother was left “so angry” by what she found, adding that people panic-buying has previously left her “in tears.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We are asking those customers who know they aren’t in these group categories to not shop at this time and let these vulnerable groups have access and to shop responsibly.

“There are enough essential items to go around.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in East Ham

A police cordon is in place after a woman was stabbed near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients have died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in East Ham

A police cordon is in place after a woman was stabbed near the junction of Barking Road and Altmore Avenue. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Newham Council cancels public events after 17 cases confirmed in borough

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We all need to take responsibility’: Mayor’s message after Newham coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

RFU cancels all rugby seasons below Premiership level

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC in the London 3 Essex. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

East Ham fatal stabbing victim identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel

A police officer on duty at the murder scene in Altmore Avenue, East Ham

Beckton mother urges people to allow the disabled time to shop during coronavirus crisis

Asda stores are experiencing huge queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle

Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Test your general knowledge in our weekly pub quiz. Picture: PA
Drive 24