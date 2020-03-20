Video

Beckton mother urges people to allow the disabled time to shop during coronavirus crisis

Asda stores are experiencing huge queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle Archant

The majority of supermarkets have imposed designated shopping times for the disabled and vulnerable, as customers flood the supermarkets during the coronavirus crisis.

On March 18 Asda announced that, from today (March 20), the disabled and vulnerable would have access to their superstores between opening time - 9am.

Yet customers at the Beckton Asda are ignoring these new rules, says Newham resident Annette Duncan, who tried to go shopping at 8am today: “The people who work for Asda tried to help me, but they couldnt stop the customers coming in. Not even security could stop them.”

Annette has fibromyalgia, complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and functional neurological disorder (FND). She also cares for her disabled son and aunt.

Annette went to the store in her wheelchair this morning as she thought it would be for the disabled and vulnerable only.

The mother was left “so angry” by what she found, adding that people panic-buying has previously left her “in tears.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We are asking those customers who know they aren’t in these group categories to not shop at this time and let these vulnerable groups have access and to shop responsibly.

“There are enough essential items to go around.”