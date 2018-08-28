Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

PUBLISHED: 16:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 30 January 2019

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating. Pic: Google.

Archant

Poundland in East Ham is one of 23 food premises in Newham with a zero-rating for hygiene.

Al-Hashim in Manor Park, which also does catering, has a zero-rating. Pic: GoogleAl-Hashim in Manor Park, which also does catering, has a zero-rating. Pic: Google

The branch in High Street North was given the worst rating available following an inspection of its premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

It was inspected on December 19 last year while the others were inspected between February 2016 and November last year.

The businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of their business premises’ structure including the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities are also taken into consideration.

Bubble Tea Bar is also zero rated. Pic: Google.Bubble Tea Bar is also zero rated. Pic: Google.

In addition the way the businesses manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards their ratings.

The ratings are then published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow will be closed until at least March

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow will be closed until at least March

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).

Hockey: Successful weekend for East London teams

East London eighths

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kings Cross Steelers stretch winning run to seven games with triumph over Barking

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Harrow Borough progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists