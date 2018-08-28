Revealed: Businesses selling food in Newham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Poundland in East Ham has a zero rating.

Poundland in East Ham is one of 23 food premises in Newham with a zero-rating for hygiene.

Al-Hashim in Manor Park, which also does catering, has a zero-rating.

The branch in High Street North was given the worst rating available following an inspection of its premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

It was inspected on December 19 last year while the others were inspected between February 2016 and November last year.

The businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of their business premises’ structure including the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities are also taken into consideration.

Bubble Tea Bar is also zero rated.

In addition the way the businesses manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards their ratings.

The ratings are then published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.