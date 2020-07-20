Search

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 07:42 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 July 2020

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an illegal rave.

Devonte Perkins, of Sibley Grove, East Ham, was charged with the attack and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The 19 year old has been remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 20).

A second man, Brandon Elabor, 18, of Tanglewood Close, Uxbridge, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Police received multiple calls from 11pm on Friday, July 17 from concerned members of the public to reports of the unlicensed music event on the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney.

Neighbours reported noise and anti-social behaviour.

A dispersal zone was authorised under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It took about five hours to clear the area.



