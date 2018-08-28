Primary school, DLR station and 5,000 homes planned for Silvertown

The proposed Thameside West development for Silvertown. Picture: Foster + Partners. Archant

Plans have been revealed for a 5,000 home development in Silvertown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposal includes a new primary school, DLR station and new parks.

There will also be 200,000 square feet of workspace and 75,000 for shops, restaurants and bars across the 40 acre site.

Keystone London and Greater London Authority Land & Property jointly own the site.

Max James, CEO of Keystone, said: “As one of the last major riverfront locations in London, the site offers a valuable opportunity to create a new community on the Thames with a genuinely sustainable mix of homes and workplaces aimed at a wide range of people living and working in this exciting part of London.”

Phase one of the plan includes 460 homes, 50 per cent of which they say will be ‘affordable’.

The old Silver Building between Silvertown and the Royal Docks has also been converted into a ‘meanwhile space’ for the creative industries.

A decision on whether to approve the plans, which have been submitted to Newham Council, will be made in due course.