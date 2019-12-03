Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Support coming from far and wide

Deputy mayor of Newham Cllr Charlene McLean with toy appeal volunteer Jackie Mattock. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Kevin Jenkins

Whether there's been a two minute walk or a 200 mile drive to drop them off, donations are continuing to come in for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal.

And one has come all the way from Exeter, courtesy of Little Brother Books, who have donated 800 annuals and activity books.

These will be among thousands of presents handed out to underprivileged young people in Newham, who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas morning.

The appeal, now in its 42nd year, is run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

Deputy mayor of Newham, Cllr Charlene McLean joined Toy Appeal volunteer Jackie Mattock at Stratford Library, one of the appeal's drop off points, to receive some of the toys.

The borough's libraries have been involved as donation points for many years and Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins said: "We are very grateful for the support of Newham Council's community neighbourhood service."

The variety of donation points - which can be found on this page - means that anyone who wants to drop off a gift can do so at a convenient location and time.

Another donation has been received from Scholastic Childrens Books, who have given what Kevin describes as "beautiful books for all ages".

Businesses and organisations around the borough and beyond are organising their own collections, which will be handed over to the Toy Appeal later this month.

These include Clapton CFC, who will be holding a bucket collection at their match against Indian Gymkhana Club on Saturday, December 14.

The following day, Sunday, December 15, youngsters from Deborah Day Theatre School are set to put on their annual Christmas show in support of the Toy Appeal.

Tickets for the performance, due to take place from 2pm at East Ham Town Hall, cost £10 with the money going towards the appeal. These can be bought directly from Kevin Jenkins by emailing kevinjenkins.christmas@gmail.com

And this weekend, Saturday, December 7, bikers are taking part in their annual toy run, riding from the King's Oak pub in High Beach, Essex to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park in Canning Town.