Olympic Park hosts dementia awareness event

Left to right: Steven McFadyen, Alzheimers Society; Tony Wallace, regional director, GLL; Chris Symons, director of development, GLL; TV presenter Ayo Akinwolere; Peter Bundey, deputy managing Director, GLL; Louise Bates, Alzheimers Society. Pic: Steve Bainbridge Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

Hundreds of leisure centre workers have pledged to improve accessibility for dementia sufferers following a special awareness event held at the Olympic Park.

Around 790 leisure GLL staff, the UK’s largest public leisure provider, attended the Dementia Friends Awareness Session, to learn how public leisure facilities can be improved for people living with the condition.

The attendees are now recognised as Dementia Friends – an Alzheimer’s Society initiative which informs people about the condition and teaches them how to support sufferers.

The session covered five key messages of dementia and included a short video to help people’s understanding of dementia, including how they can support those affected by it.

Caitlin Thomas, corporate health manager at GLL said: “It is crucial that our centres are accessible and welcoming to all in particular those with Dementia and their carers.”

“We are delighted to see so many of our staff take part in Dementia Friends sessions, showing commitment to understanding the specific needs of our visitors, to help get more people more active more often.”

For more information visit alzheimers.org.uk.