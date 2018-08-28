More c2c misery for commuters with delays due to ‘defective tracks’

There is disruption across the c2c network due to speed restrictions caused by defective tracks. Picture: c2c Archant

There are delays on the c2c this morning because of speed restrictions.

⚠️ Due to speed restrictions over defective tracks between West Ham and Limehouse trains have to run at reduced speed on the London-bound line. Train services running across the whole c2c network may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. https://t.co/949E17diPQ — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) January 31, 2019

The train operator tweeted earlier this moring that because of a go slow on ‘defective tracks’ between West Ham and Limehouse trains are running at reduced speeds on all lines.

‘Train services running across the whole c2c network may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised’, c2c said.