Decathlon in Beckton to close down

Gallions Reach Shopping Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

A Beckton sports shop is closing down - just two years after it opened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Decathlon branch in Gallions Reach Shopping Park will stop trading on Sunday, March 29.

The 8,760 sq ft store has been open since November 2017.

You may also want to watch:

A Decathlon spokesman said: "We would like to thank you for your custom in our two years of trading in Beckton.

"There are still many other stores in the area that will still be trading once the Beckton store closes, including Surrey Quays, Greenwich and Lakeside."

The chain sells sports equipment and clothes, and boasts more than 1,500 stores in 49 countries.

The Beckton branch will operate with its usual opening hours of 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday until its final trading day.