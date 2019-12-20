Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Deborah Day Theatre School raises £1,500

Young performers in the Deborah Day Christmas Show. Picture: Kevin Jenkins Kevin Jenkins

Talented youngsters have helped to raise more than £1,500 for the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Performers from the Deborah Day Theatre School put on a festive show at East Ham Town Hall to support their underprivileged peers.

You may also want to watch:

And the money raised from ticket sales will go towards buying toys, games and books for children in Newham who would otherwise have no presents on Christmas Day.

The theatre school which holds classes at Stratford School Academy, puts on an annual performance in support of the Toy Appeal, run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

This year's appeal aims to collect 18,000 gifts which will be distributed according to the age, needs and abilities of the children receiving them. The appeal provides presents for vulnerable and at-risk children up to 16 years old.