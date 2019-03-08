Search

Lottery gives £58k to Forest Gate charity to document impact of discrimination law

PUBLISHED: 17:06 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 19 August 2019

The Deafroots Association in Forest Gate has won £58,000 from The National Lottery to document the impact of an anti-discrimination law. Picture: Deafroots Association.

Deafroots Association

A charity for the deaf in Forest Gate has been given £58,000 from The National Lottery to help shine a light on the impacts of anti-discrimination law.

Covering ten years from the year 2000, it will look at whether or not the 2005 Disability Discrimination Act impacted deaf and hard of hearing people's experiences of employment.

While the law was designed to help improve opportunities and life chances of all disabled people, the Deafroots Association said there are still serious challenges.

Discrimination can come from ignorance, with people being unsure as to how to address the deaf's needs and not being aware of the benefits of investing in resources that would help deaf people get into work.

This project will recruit ten community volunteers. Five of them will be deaf or hard of hearing.

The project will produce 30 videos of oral histories, a short video documentary on the project and an e-publication.

For more information, contact Sangeeta Sengupta on 020 7534 7111 or email ahmedullah@deafroots.org.uk.

