West Ham co-owner's apology over Caroline Flack tweet

West Ham co-owner David Gold. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

West Ham co-owner David Gold has apologised for 'liking' a tweet which appeared to call Caroline Flack "weak" and has promised to make a donation to a mental health charity.

The 83-year-old, alongside long-term business partner David Sullivan, has come under increasing scrutiny from supporters for the way the Premier League club - currently 18th in the league - are being run.

On Monday, February 17, Mr Gold liked a rare positive tweet about West Ham's current position which also referenced the death of the television presenter.

Mr Gold later removed his 'like' from the message and issued a short response through the club this morning (Tuesday, February 18).

"I apologise unreservedly for liking a tweet last night that I shouldn't have," he said.

"It was never my intention to condone the sentiment expressed in the second half of it. I hastily pressed 'like' and very much regret doing so. I will be making a donation to Heads Together to recognise their important work."

Love Island presenter Ms Flack was found dead at her London flat on Saturday after taking her own life.

Friends and colleagues of the 40-year-old have since spoken out about her treatment in the media and on social platforms.