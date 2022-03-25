'Considerable unknowns' over Plaistow pensioners' deaths, inquest hears

The hearing took place at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham - Credit: Google

Mystery remains over the death of two elderly Plaistow residents following a coroner's court hearing.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe gave an open conclusion to the inquests of friends David Darlow, 76, and Jill Frewin-Lord, 77, who lived in Queens Road West.

In police evidence read to the court, David's daughter Kelly said she went to visit her father on the afternoon of February 5 last year.

As she approached the home, it felt "eerily quiet", the court heard.

She could see a pile of post in the letterbox and shouted out to her dad.

Her then husband climbed over the fence, entered the house from the back and discovered the bodies, the court was told.

A chihuahua was also found dead.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as natural causes for both David and Jill.

Professor Alan Bates told the court, sitting at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham, that both bodies were in a state of decomposition and that it was "most likely" David died first.

"The circumstances in this case are clearly very unusual. It's certainly difficult to work out what might have happened."

He said David, a retired plumber, had been dead for at least a week.

"I think this was probably a natural death.

"It's most likely the the three individuals - Mr Darlow, Ms Frewin-Lord and the dog - died at different times.

"There's nothing to indicate what the cause of death was."

On Jill, he added: "The cause of death remains unascertained but probably natural."

An engineer carried out an examination of the home and found no signs of a gas leak, the court heard.

The hearing was told that homicide assessment officers were called in but did not recommend a murder investigation.

Dr Radcliffe asked DCI Daniel Thompson, who at the time of the deaths was responsible for Newham CID: "The fact two people were found dead together gives rise to suspicion of foul play. What's your view?"

He replied: "Parts of this will remain unknown. You can have numerous hypotheses.

"The fact they had been there for a number of weeks in the view of the investigators cast some doubt over when it could have happened and in what order."

The court heard that David had cared for Jill for the past 20 years.

DCI Thompson added: "If that first party were to pass away, care is withdrawn to the second individual.

"It is very difficult to state definitively 'this is what happened' because there are huge gaps in the evidence."

Kelly told the court that a constable who spoke to her said that a kitchen window had been shattered.

She quizzed DCI Thompson on why the window was eliminated as evidence but he said it was felt the crack in the glass "appeared to be old".

"It is an unexplained element of this investigation," he added.

The back door was unlocked but DCI Thompson said it could reasonably have been unlocked if David died before the time of day when he locked the door.

Following the deaths, police found thousands of pounds in cash at the property as well as jewellery, the court heard.

DCI Thompson said it was unlikely a burglary had taken place.

"Burglars take huge amounts of risk.

"The fact you have this significant amount of cash and valuable items on display, it doesn't marry up they (burglars) would have left that. To my understanding, no items of value were removed."

Kelly, a former police officer, told the court that she wanted police to re-open their investigation.

"I lost my father and Jill in the most disturbing way and I'm trying to figure out what happened. I feel there was a lot missed.

"The investigation was closed within 24 hours - I don't think you even gave it the chance to find extra evidence."

She said that Jill had "minor learning difficulties" and she was "capable" of seeking help.

"I understand you have the police officers and detectives involved in the case, but they didn't know the victims the way I did.

"That's why the whole thing was so strange to me. If Jill was left alone after my father had passed, why wouldn't she have sought help? There was nothing to prevent her from doing that."

DCI Thompson explained that she could make a complaint about the police investigation.

Dr Radcliffe told the court she was "reassured" that a homicide assessment team had been involved in the case.

She said: "This has been attended to by a considerable number of officers of senior rank.

"I accept the evidence of police that they have found nothing that could be considered suspicious."

Dr Radcliffe admitted the circumstances of the deaths were odd and "not fully explained".

In coming to an open conclusion for both of the deceased, she said: "I am not recording natural causes because there are a considerable number of unknowns."