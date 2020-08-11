Pop-up dance festival to take place across Newham
PUBLISHED: 12:52 11 August 2020
Dimitri Djuric
A three-day dance festival is set to see performers pop up in everyday Newham locations to showcase their skills.
Surveillance: Dance Like No-one is Watching will see a range of dance troupes and individuals take to the borough’s streets for the performances, which will also be streamed online.
Running from Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16, the festival has been commissioned by the council and is set to be delivered by arts organisation Certain Blacks.
Anyone who sees a performance while out and about is encouraged to film or photograph it and upload to social media using #surveillancefestival.
Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We have an amazing array of talent in Newham, especially amongst our young people. We are showing our diversity and opening up opportunities for more people to embrace arts, culture and heritage in new and different ways.”
