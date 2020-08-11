Search

Advanced search

Pop-up dance festival to take place across Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:52 11 August 2020

Nwando Ebizie is one of the dancers taking part in the festival. Picture: Dimitri Djuric

Nwando Ebizie is one of the dancers taking part in the festival. Picture: Dimitri Djuric

Dimitri Djuric

A three-day dance festival is set to see performers pop up in everyday Newham locations to showcase their skills.

Surveillance: Dance Like No-one is Watching will see a range of dance troupes and individuals take to the borough’s streets for the performances, which will also be streamed online.

You may also want to watch:

Running from Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16, the festival has been commissioned by the council and is set to be delivered by arts organisation Certain Blacks.

Anyone who sees a performance while out and about is encouraged to film or photograph it and upload to social media using #surveillancefestival.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We have an amazing array of talent in Newham, especially amongst our young people. We are showing our diversity and opening up opportunities for more people to embrace arts, culture and heritage in new and different ways.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Wanstead Flats grass fire takes out one hectare of shrubland Two separate grass fires in Wanstead Flats take out three hectares of shrubland

Firefighters battled two grass fires in Wanstead Flats on Monday afternoon and evening. Picture: Rose Stephens

Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People can get discounted meals at participating food outlets through the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Wanstead Flats grass fire takes out one hectare of shrubland Two separate grass fires in Wanstead Flats take out three hectares of shrubland

Firefighters battled two grass fires in Wanstead Flats on Monday afternoon and evening. Picture: Rose Stephens

Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People can get discounted meals at participating food outlets through the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Pop-up dance festival to take place across Newham

Nwando Ebizie is one of the dancers taking part in the festival. Picture: Dimitri Djuric

Wanstead Flats grass fire takes out one hectare of shrubland Two separate grass fires in Wanstead Flats take out three hectares of shrubland

Firefighters battled two grass fires in Wanstead Flats on Monday afternoon and evening. Picture: Rose Stephens

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)