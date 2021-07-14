Woman rushed to hospital after Forest Gate crash

Published: 3:43 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM July 14, 2021

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Forest Gate. - Credit: Else Kvist

A woman, believed to be elderly, was rushed to hospital after a crash in Forest Gate.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision in Dames Road, near the corner of Pevensey Road, after 5pm yesterday (July 13).

A witness told the Recorder the roof of one of the cars needed to be removed to free an elderly woman inside.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed a woman was cut free from her vehicle by London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews.

"The woman was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where her injuries were not life threatening," the spokesperson said.

"Both vehicles stopped at the scene. There were no arrests."

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, who treated a woman at the scene and took her to a hospital as a priority."

LFB was called to the scene at 6.11pm, a spokesperson said.

"One woman was released from a vehicle and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews," the LFB spokesperson said.

"One man was assessed on scene.

"The incident was over for firefighters by 7.01pm."

Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit attended.