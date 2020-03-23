Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: East Ham-born Dame Vera Lynn urges public to ‘look after each other’ in virus fight

PUBLISHED: 10:09 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 March 2020

Dame Vera Lynn has celebrated her 103rd birthday. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn has celebrated her 103rd birthday. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Archant

Dame Vera Lynn has urged the public to “rediscover” the spirit that saw the country through the Second World War in her 103rd birthday message.

Dame Vera Lynn during the war. Picture: Susan FleetDame Vera Lynn during the war. Picture: Susan Fleet

The East Ham-born singer, who is known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart” after entertaining the troops during the 1939-45 conflict, used the occasion to bring people together in the face of the coronavirus.

Dame Vera said: “All around the world, people are facing extremely difficult times. It is likely that we will all have to make hard decisions in the coming months.

“I am reminded of World War II, when our country faced the darkest of times and yet, despite our struggles, pulled together for the common good and we faced the common threat together as a country, and as a community of countries.

“In light of the challenges we now face, it is time for us all to rediscover that same spirit that saw us through the war.

Dame Vera Lynn visiting pupils from Brampton Primary School in East Ham in October 1996.Dame Vera Lynn visiting pupils from Brampton Primary School in East Ham in October 1996.

“By keeping calm, looking after each other, and following the government’s latest guidance, we can overcome the threat of coronavirus just as we have overcome so many other challenges before,” she added.

You may also want to watch:

Dame Vera is perhaps best known for her recordings of songs including The White Cliffs of Dover, There’ll Always Be an England and We’ll Meet Again, which includes the line “Keep smiling through, just as you always do”.

The national treasure has released a new video of her signature tune, We’ll Meet Again – which was originally recorded in 1939 – to mark her special day.

Over the years, Dame Vera has carried out charity work with The Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust which was set up to relieve hardship among former members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Dame Vera said: “I am sure many people, especially the elderly, are worried about what the future may hold.

“I encourage you all to keep smiling through. Even if we are isolated in person, we can still be united in spirit.

“As the war showed us so many years ago, we are all stronger than we think and however desperate things may seem today, remember that we can still be kind, we can still laugh… and we can still sing.”

Born to parents, Bertram Welch and Annie Martin on March 20, 1917, Dame Vera’s started performing in public aged seven.

On reaching another milestone, Dame Vera thanked people who donated to her trust, adding: “I feel very fortunate to have reached 103.”

Related articles

Most Read

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Murder detectives in East Ham appeal for witnesses to fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate woman named one of Forbes magazine’s top 30 entrepreneurs under 30

Ellenor McIntosh and Alborz Bozorgi with Sadiq Khan. Picture: Ben Broomfield

East Ham fatal stabbing victim identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel

A police officer on duty at the murder scene in Altmore Avenue, East Ham

Coronavirus: Fourth Newham Hospital death announced

Four patients have now died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Most Read

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Murder detectives in East Ham appeal for witnesses to fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate woman named one of Forbes magazine’s top 30 entrepreneurs under 30

Ellenor McIntosh and Alborz Bozorgi with Sadiq Khan. Picture: Ben Broomfield

East Ham fatal stabbing victim identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel

A police officer on duty at the murder scene in Altmore Avenue, East Ham

Coronavirus: Fourth Newham Hospital death announced

Four patients have now died at Newham University Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

O’s crash out of UltimateQuaranTeam tournament in the first round

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

One Housing in hot water as residents of Stratford estate lose theirs

The block of four showers originally placed outside the Aurora Estate, Rick Roberts Way, Stratford. After complaints these were removed. Picture: Cash Boyle

Coronavirus: East Ham-born Dame Vera Lynn urges public to ‘look after each other’ in virus fight

Dame Vera Lynn has celebrated her 103rd birthday. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn
Drive 24