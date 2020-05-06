Search

Advanced search

New portrait of East Ham-born Dame Vera Lynn released to mark VE Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2020

The new official portrait of Dame Vera Lynn by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall has been unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA Wire

The new official portrait of Dame Vera Lynn by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall has been unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA Wire

A new official portrait of Dame Vera Lynn has been unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Artist Dan Llywelyn Hall used video recordings and photographs of the East Ham-born singer, now 103, taken by her family during the lockdown period, for the piece.

The oil on canvas painting, entitled The Enduring Sweetheart, has been commissioned to raise funds for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Dan said: “Dame Vera’s music has epitomised the human spirit in times of strife and is still at work as the nation’s morale-boosting sweetheart.

“She communicates longing of the soul in times of estrangement and is our herald of optimism during dark times of our nation.”

The portrait has been placed for auction on eBay to raise funds for the charity, with people also able to buy limited edition prints.

Dame Vera, the original Forces’ Sweetheart, became known for her morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War.

You may also want to watch:

Her most famous hit, We’ll Meet Again, will be sung by the nation just after 9pm on Friday, May 8.

She recently released a duet of the song with Katherine Jenkins to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Dame Vera established her charity in 2001 and it has since helped more than 600 families from across the south-east of England who have children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments.

Like many charities, its ability to raise funds has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilar Cloud, executive manager of the charity, paid tribute to Dame Vera as an example of “positivity and ingenuity”.

“Rather than focusing on all the things that we cannot do now, the team and I at the charity are trying to adapt to ensure that we can carry on providing support to our families so that their children do not suffer during this lockdown period,” she said.

“Their needs have not changed, but our service and certainly our ability to fundraise for it, has been profoundly impacted.

“We are in the midst of a funding crisis and are so incredibly grateful to Dan Llywelyn Hall for choosing to support us with the profits from the sale of his beautiful portrait and the prints of this charity’s founder, Dame Vera Lynn.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia

Virtual running challenge launched in aid of NHS charities together

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company

New portrait of East Ham-born Dame Vera Lynn released to mark VE Day anniversary

The new official portrait of Dame Vera Lynn by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall has been unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Dan Llywelyn Hall/PA Wire

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus: West Ham United goalkeepers sticking together online

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski and the club's other goalkeepers are keeping in touch online (pic West Ham United)
Drive 24