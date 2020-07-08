Search

Flypast and military bugler announced for Dame Vera Lynn’s private funeral

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2020

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Archant

A private funeral service for Dame Vera Lynn will take place this week, it has been announced - with a flypast taking place in her honour.

The singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.

She was born and raised in East Ham and lived in Upney Lane, Barking during the Second World War, but spent the later part of her life living in Ditchling, East Sussex.

The cortege will leave her home in Ditchling on Friday, July 10 and pause at the crossroads in the centre of the village to allow residents to pay their respects.

A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, consisting of a Spitfire and a Hurricane, will take place during the pause at midday.

The cortege will move on to the crematorium in Brighton where a tri-service route-lining party will wait outside the chapel, together with a military bearer party ready to receive the coffin.

A bugler from the Royal Marines is set to provide a musical tribute inside the chapel and the Ministry of Defence will be represented by a senior officer who, along with the bugler and the small family group, will be the only people to attend the funeral service.

A full memorial service will be held at a later date.

