‘God bless you, thank you, we love you’: Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn Archant

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family has announced.

Dame Vera Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart" after entertaining troops in the Second World War. Picture: Associated Newspapers Dame Vera Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart" after entertaining troops in the Second World War. Picture: Associated Newspapers

The star, who was born in East Ham and lived in Upney Lane, Barking during the Second World War, passed away surrounded by close family at home in Ditchling, East Sussex today (June 18).

Tributes have been paid by celebrities and music industry giants including Sir Tim Rice, Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins.

Songwriter Sir Tim Rice said: “Dame Vera Lynn was one of the greatest ever British popular singers, not just because of her immaculate voice.

“She will be remembered just as affectionately for her vital work in the Second World War and for her own charitable foundations in the 75 years since.

Dame Vera Lynn visiting pupils from Brampton Primary School in East Ham in October 1996. Dame Vera Lynn visiting pupils from Brampton Primary School in East Ham in October 1996.

“A link with more certain times has been irrevocably broken,” he added.

Sir Cliff Richard said: “Dame Vera Lynn was truly an icon. She was held in such high esteem and my best, and favourite, memory was sharing a performance with her in front of Buckingham Palace for the VE Day celebrations in 1995.

“We walked to the stage through a crowd of survivors of that war, and they were reaching out to touch and get a smile from Vera.

“I heard the words ‘God bless you, thank you, we love you’ for their very own Forces’ Sweetheart.”

Dame Vera's fame continued after the war with more hits as well as appearances on stage and screen. Picture: Care UK Dame Vera's fame continued after the war with more hits as well as appearances on stage and screen. Picture: Care UK

“A great singer, a patriotic woman and a genuine icon. I am happy to use the words called out on the wonderful day.

“Vera, thank you, God bless you, and I loved you too.”

Katherine Jenkins said: “I simply cannot find the words to explain just how much I adored this wonderful lady. Her voice brought comfort to millions in their darkest hours, her songs filled the nations hearts with hope, and her emotive performances, whether home or abroad, then or now, helped to get us through.”

Her daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones, vice president of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity which helps young children with cerebral palsy and motor learning difficulties, said it had a very special place in her mother’s heart.

Dame Vera Lynn 100th birthday celebration at Brampton Primary School. The school choir sang a medley of Vera Lynn's songs to her via Skype. Picture: Paul Bennett Dame Vera Lynn 100th birthday celebration at Brampton Primary School. The school choir sang a medley of Vera Lynn's songs to her via Skype. Picture: Paul Bennett

“Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, not least those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity always held a very special place in her heart – the children loved her as much as she loved them and I’m extremely proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to so many families’ lives.”

Pilar Cloud, executive manager at the charity, said: “She was very fondly regarded by all of the staff and families, and will be greatly missed by so many people.”

Vera Lynn was born Vera Margaret Welch on March 20, 1917 in East Ham.

When she began performing publicly at the age of seven, she adopted her grandmother’s maiden name Lynn as her stage name.

Dame Vera Lynn and her mother Annie Welch celebrate the singer's being made a dame in 1975 at Annie's Upney Lane home where the "forces sweetheart" lived during the Second World War. Dame Vera Lynn and her mother Annie Welch celebrate the singer's being made a dame in 1975 at Annie's Upney Lane home where the "forces sweetheart" lived during the Second World War.

Her first radio broadcast, with the Joe Loss Orchestra, was in 1935. At this point she was featured on records released by dance bands including Loss and Charlie Kunz.

In 1936, her first solo record was released on the Crown label, “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire”.

After a short stint with Loss she stayed with Kunz for a few years during which she recorded several standard musical pieces. In 1937, she moved to Bert Ambrose.

During the Second World War she toured Egypt, India and Burma, giving outdoor concerts for the troops, becaming known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”.

Tom Jones (son-in-law), Virginia Lewis-Jones (daughter) and Dame Vera Lynn (seated) at the Companion of Honour Investiture last year. Picture: Susan Fleet Tom Jones (son-in-law), Virginia Lewis-Jones (daughter) and Dame Vera Lynn (seated) at the Companion of Honour Investiture last year. Picture: Susan Fleet

The songs most associated with her are “We’ll Meet Again”, “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “There’ll Always Be an England”.

Dame Vera’s popularity continued after the war with appearances on radio and television in the UK and the United States, recording such hits as “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart” and “My Son, My Son”.

In 2009, she became the oldest living artist to make it to number one on the British album chart, at the age of 92.

In the same year her autobiography Some Sunny Day was published. She was subsequently the oldest living artist to enter the Official Albums Chart in the UK in 2017.

Dame Vera in 1943. Picture: Ronald Grant Archive/TopFoto Dame Vera in 1943. Picture: Ronald Grant Archive/TopFoto

Dame Vera celebrated her 100th birthday in 2017 and the occasion was marked with a number of events taking place to commemorate the milestone.

A 100: Tribute to Dame Vera Lynn concert was held at the London Palladium where stars of stage and screen came together to perform a variety extravaganza highlighting the Forces’ Sweetheart’s life.

Various tribute shows, events and birthday celebrations were held throughout the UK and beyond.

In May 2020, Dame Vera became the oldest singer to score a UK top 40 album, beating her own record set in 2017 with her greatest hits collection entitled 100.

The increase in popularity for the album coincided with the 75th anniversary of VE Day, marking the end of World War Two in Europe.

Dame Vera’s iconic song, “We’ll Meet Again” has also taken on a special meaning in the coronavirus pandemic and was mentioned by the Queen in a speech in April in which the monarch acknowledged the grief and hardships that Britons face during the Covid-19 crisis.

Around that time, Dame Vera said: “These are very difficult times for us all, whether it be personally, professionally or financially.

“I ask all those who are able to support this wonderful cause and help young children with motor impairments to do so.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who have already helped us. They have each shown the same wonderful spirit we have seen in people like Captain Tom Moore.”

Further information about a memorial service is due to be announced at a later date.

