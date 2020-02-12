West Ham United Foundation welcomes Met Police commissioner to Kicks session

Dame Cressida was presented with a West Ham shirt by Tony Cottee and two PL Kicks participants.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visited the West Ham United Foundation in Beckton on Monday, February 10 to observe one of the charity's Premier League Kicks sessions and to meet with young people.

Dame Cressida Dick visited the West Ham Foundation.

As part of her number one priority to tackle violent crime, Dame Cressida met with members of the foundation's Youth Forum and Premier League Kicks scheme to discuss their experiences and understand how services across London can help them to avoid becoming drawn into crime.

She was joined by police youth engagement officers who assist the PL Kicks programme as well as Premier League and foundation staff members, and former West Ham United striker, Tony Cottee.

Cottee commented on his experience growing up in the borough and the value of initiatives like Premier League Kicks: "It can be a difficult place to grow up, especially these days. There's obviously a lot poverty and more gang culture and violence occurring so it's brilliant what the club and the foundation do, running schemes like this, working with the Met Police and the Premier League, to give young people in the area the best opportunities to overcome challenges they might be facing at home or school or elsewhere." Speaking about the important role of youth community schemes, Dame Cressida said: "I am extremely proud of the partnership the Metropolitan Police have through the Kicks Programme, with the Premier League and charities like the West Ham United Foundation, who I was delighted to visit.

"They are doing some excellent work with young people in London and more and more Met officers working in youth engagement roles across London, are involved with Kicks and are working alongside Premier League clubs and young people in sport.

A Met Police youth engagement officer takes part in a PL Kicks session.

"Sport can provide life-changing opportunities for children and teenagers, giving them the chance to reach their full potential and divert them away from crime or criminals who may seek to exploit them.

"The Met will continue to invest in young people through initiatives like Kicks and through our commitment to increasing schools officers and youth engagement officers. There is no group that is more important in London than its children and young people and as such we have a great deal to do together to keep them safe and continue to build trusting relationships for the future."

The West Ham United Foundation delivers more than 30 schemes across football development, health, community, learning and employability, aimed at responding to local need, uniting the community and providing an environment for all to thrive.

From left, Premier League Kicks participants Najma Shariffu and Korede Akintunde chat with Dame Cressida Dick and Tony Cottee.

Set up by the Premier League in 2006, the nationwide Kicks programme focuses on using constructive activities, including a wide range of sports, coaching, music and educational and personal development sessions, authorities have reported significant reductions in anti-social behaviour in areas which it is delivered.

Asked about the impact of the scheme, 18-year-old former Kicks participant Korede Akintunde stated: "I've been coming to the foundation for eight years, firstly as a participant of Kicks and now I'm completing my apprenticeship. The coaches have helped me to gain new opportunities and make better choices.

"I've always encouraged my siblings and friends to attend too as it's always been a safe place for me to come. It's changed my life, it's given me a clear pathway for my future and deterred me from going down a bad road."

Andy Parrott, head of planning and community at the Premier League, added: "Premier League Kicks is all about being a positive influence in young peoples' lives; building stronger, safer, more inclusive communities. The Metropolitan Police were co-founders of the programme 14 years ago and we now also partner with the Mayor of London; aiming to support 25,000 young people in the capital in the next three years.

Cressida Dick with Andy Parrot of the Premier League, Kerry Downes from the foundation and Joseph Lyons, the foundation's CEO.

"The visit by the commissioner to a West Ham United Foundation Kicks session further enhances our shared commitment to young people, listening to the pressures they face and giving them positive opportunities that will help them to make good choices and achieve their potential."