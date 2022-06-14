Ten aspiring boxers, including from Newham and Dagenham, have been awarded athlete bursaries to pursue their dream in the ring.

Launched in 2015, the scheme from Powerday - a waste management and recycling company - helps budding pugilists achieve their potential at regional, national and international levels.

They are given £500 towards training and gifted other necessities such as equipment and sports clothing.

After not being awarded for two years due to Covid, this year’s cohort had ten recipients.

Recipient Sasha Hickey, 18, from Canning Town, said: “When I was about six or seven years old, I was playing the boxing game on the Nintendo Wii, and my older brothers wanted to start and then we went down to one of the local clubs and it just went from there.”

Sasha told this newspaper about her dreams of a future career.

“I want to get on Team GB - I have a GB assessment in about two weeks, and I’m just going to see how it goes from there," Sasha said.

"I’m going to use the money for travel to get to my assessment, and buy some equipment to use when I’m there so that I’m fully prepared.

“It was an honour to get it because obviously a lot of people applied for it, and I was lucky enough to be chosen and it’s a good achievement.”

Harry Carter, 16, from Dagenham, has also won the bursary.

He said he fell into boxing by chance: “My mum took me around the boxing gym one day when I was around ten or 11, and I stuck with it ever since.

“The thing that keeps me going and what wakes me up for those early morning runs is the fact that you get out of the sport what you put in.

"If you put 100 per cent in, you’re going to see the results at one point.”

Harry said he also hopes to join Team GB, before eventually going professional and "winning titles".

He is already competing, and has won titles in London.

Charlie Cooper from Newham was also awarded the bursary in this round.