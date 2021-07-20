Man suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Plaistow bicycle crash

Published: 12:10 PM July 20, 2021

A man has suffered 'life-changing' injuries in a crash with another cyclist in Barking Road on July 18. - Credit: Google

A man has suffered "life-changing" injuries in a crash in Plaistow involving two bicycles.

The police were called to reports of two bikes colliding in Barking Road near the junction with Prince Regent Lane at 2.10pm on Sunday, July 18.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man with a head injury.

"He was taken to a hospital where his injuries are believed to be life-changing," she added.

The other cyclist, who is helping the police with their enquiries, was not injured and stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4444/18July.