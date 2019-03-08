Search

Consultation launched on making Custom House healthier and safer

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 September 2019

Freemasons Road in Custom House. Picture: Sandra Rowse

Freemasons Road in Custom House. Picture: Sandra Rowse

Archant

How can Custom House be a healthier and safer place to live?

That's the question posed by Newham Council as it looks for ways to make the area better for walking and cycling, and improve the general street environment.

A £135,000 fund has already been secured from Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods scheme to make the changes.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sarah Ruiz, who represents Custom House, said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for the people of Custom House to help shape their future environment."

Four consultations are set to take place, including two at Canning Town library on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am and Wednesday, September 18 at 12pm.

The other events are at The Old Post Office, Freemasons Road on Thursday, September 12 at 2pm and Custom House library on Tuesday, September 17 at 10.30am. Each meeting will last three hours.

Those who cannot attend, or who want to find out more information, can visit pclconsult.co.uk/newham by Tuesday, October 8.

